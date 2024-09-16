Stone pelting in Eid Milad procession in Mandsaur? Cops step up security

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman and former Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia claimed the situation turned tense due to the hurling of stones when the procession was nearing Nehru Bus Stand.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 16th September 2024 9:47 pm IST
Doda: A security personnel stands guard during an anti-terror operation after four Army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with terrorists, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_16_2024_000026B)
Representative Image

Mandsaur: Police enhanced security and registered cases against unidentified persons in Mandsaur city of Madhya Pradesh on Monday amid claims of stone pelting during a procession taken out to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, an officer said.

A man turned up at Kotwali police station and claimed he sustained injuries due to stone pelting and attack by sticks during the procession, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told reporters.

“Acting on his complaint we have registered a case against 10 to 15 unidentified persons for rioting and violence,” he said, adding that nobody has been arrested.

Also Read
Madhya Pradesh: Two saints assaulted, accused of being minorities

Anand said 40 police personnel have been requisitioned to Mandsaur from adjoining Ratlam district.

The situation was under control and peaceful in the city, the SP said and requested citizens against uploading photos and videos on social media platforms without verifying their authenticity.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman and former Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia claimed the situation turned tense due to the hurling of stones when the procession was nearing Nehru Bus Stand.

It caused a stampede-like situation and forced businessmen in the area to down the shutters of their shops and commercial establishments, he told reporters.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 16th September 2024 9:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button