Stone pelting in Eid Milad procession in Mandsaur? Cops step up security

Mandsaur: Police enhanced security and registered cases against unidentified persons in Mandsaur city of Madhya Pradesh on Monday amid claims of stone pelting during a procession taken out to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, an officer said.

A man turned up at Kotwali police station and claimed he sustained injuries due to stone pelting and attack by sticks during the procession, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told reporters.

“Acting on his complaint we have registered a case against 10 to 15 unidentified persons for rioting and violence,” he said, adding that nobody has been arrested.

Anand said 40 police personnel have been requisitioned to Mandsaur from adjoining Ratlam district.

The situation was under control and peaceful in the city, the SP said and requested citizens against uploading photos and videos on social media platforms without verifying their authenticity.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman and former Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia claimed the situation turned tense due to the hurling of stones when the procession was nearing Nehru Bus Stand.

It caused a stampede-like situation and forced businessmen in the area to down the shutters of their shops and commercial establishments, he told reporters.