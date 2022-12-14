Mangaluru: 18 PU students suspended for supporting inter-faith relationship

A private PU (pre-university) college in Vittalm, Mangaluru, has reportedly suspended 18 students over an alleged inter-faith relationship. The management has asked the students to appear only for the upcoming exams in March 2023.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the college management was made aware of a relationship between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy.

A PU college management in #Vittal has sent home 18 of its students for supporting a controversial love affair between a #Hindu girl and a #Muslim boy. They have been sent home as a precautionary measure and asked to appear only for the examination.#Karnataka #Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/5hDq8sOJtd — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 14, 2022

When gossip about a love affair between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy started doing the rounds, the college management decided to inspect the mobile phones and bags of the students.

Upon inspection, they found an alleged love letter addressed to a Hindu girl by a Muslim boy. The boy was absent on that day.

The management asked the girl’s parents to come over and told them that their daughter need not attend further classes but can appear for exams in March 2023.

Meanwhile, as news of the girl’s suspension spread, the Muslim boy attended the class the following day. He faced the ire of a few Hindu boys who questioned him over his alleged affair with the girl.

As soon as the management came to know about the incident, they asked the parents of the Muslim as well as Hindu boys to come over for a discussion. As the discussion was held, it was revealed that there were six other Muslim boys had helped the alleged couple.

The college management then decided to put everyone, including the six Muslim students who support their friend, involved under suspension. They told their parents that their children can come to college only during the examination.