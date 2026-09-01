Mangaluru CCB nabs absconding fraudster wanted in multiple cases

Mangaluru: An interstate accused wanted in several cheating and extortion cases has been arrested by the Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) after allegedly evading arrest for about three years. The accused was reportedly involved in impersonating a national investigation agency official and cheating people by promising to settle financial and tax-related cases.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the accused, Sam Peter alias Danny Tharakan alias Anthony, 64, was arrested in Kannur, Kerala, on Monday night, August 31. He is originally from Kollam and had reportedly shifted to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators said Peter allegedly operated a gang that posed as officials of the National Crime Investigation Bureau. The group allegedly approached individuals facing financial disputes, bank fraud allegations and tax cases, claiming that the cases could be settled through their influence.

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Multiple aliases

Kadri police had raided a lodge at Pumpwell in Mangaluru in August 2019 and arrested eight members of the alleged gang. Peter later secured bail in September 2023 but allegedly failed to attend court proceedings and went underground.

Police said he continued to evade the authorities by frequently changing his name and whereabouts. Investigators have identified 11 aliases allegedly used by him, including Rahul Peter, Sam Peter, Rajesh Robinson, Roy Jacob, Robin Richardson, Anthony Francis and Danny Tharakan.

Crimes across India

His criminal history extends across several states. Police have linked him to more than 17 cases registered in Karnataka and elsewhere. In Karnataka, cases have been reported from Mangaluru East, Ullal, Konaje, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Udupi and Kushalnagar. Cases have also been registered in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

An Interpol Red Corner Notice had reportedly been issued against him in 2001 when he was using the name Rahul Peter. Although the notice was cancelled following his arrest in 2019, police said he allegedly resumed his criminal activities after obtaining bail.

Several warrants had been issued against him over the years. Police said he was declared a proclaimed offender after repeatedly failing to appear before the court.

Commissioner Reddy commended the CCB personnel for tracing the accused despite his efforts to conceal his identity and move between states.

The accused has been handed over to Mangaluru East police for further investigation and legal proceedings.