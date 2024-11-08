Manipur: 12 leaders from different political parties join Congress

Among those who joined the party were former MLAs Kh Loken Singh and Z Kikhonbou Newmai.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th November 2024 1:31 am IST

Imphal: Twelve leaders from different political parties, including two former MLAs, joined the opposition Congress in Manipur on Friday.

They were welcomed to the party by former CM Okram Ibobi Singh at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

Among those who joined the party were former MLAs Kh Loken Singh and Z Kikhonbou Newmai.

Also Read
Manipur: Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The politics of Manipur is changing. @INCIndia won both the Lok Sabha seats in the state in June 2024 and now the exodus into the Congress continues. This is perhaps one reason why the non-biological PM is refusing to visit Manipur.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th November 2024 1:31 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button