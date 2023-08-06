Manipur BJP’s ally KPA withdraws support from government

The BJP government led by chief minister N Biren Singh in Manipur lost a minor ally on Sunday over the ethnic violence raging in the northeastern state for over three months.

Kuki People’s Alliance, which has two MLAs, announced their withdrawal of support in a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The move is unlikely to pose any threat to the BJP government led by chief minister Biren Singh.

“After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void,” said the letter by KPA chief Tongmang Haokip.

The BJP has 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, with backing from the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front. The administration is also supported by three additional Independents.

The political development comes only a day after Manipur saw its bloodiest day in a fortnight on Saturday. Saturday was marred by six killings and a day-long grenade and deadly onslaught along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border.

The opposition legislators comprise seven NPP members, five Congress members, and six JD(U) members.

After a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill regions on May 3 to oppose the Metei community’s demand for scheduled tribe (ST) status, violent clashes ensued in Manipur.

Tensions over the relocation of Kuki locals from reserve forest area sparked the violence. Meiteis make up around 53% of Manipur’s population and dwell mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals such as Nagas and Kukis, on the other hand, make up another 40% of the population and live in the hill area.