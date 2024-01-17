Manipur Muslim body seeks aid for community amid ethnic turmoil

Sectarian violence has influenced the lives of Manipur residents. The Muslim minority is also bearing the brunt amid the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities.

People have lost their means of sustenance as a result of the growing conflict, which has affected trade and made it difficult for the residents to access essential services. Now, the residents of Hayellabuk, who have been struggling financially since the violence broke out, have sought help.

About 500 families are in need of basic necessities like warm blankets and clothes amid the harsh winter. They have appealed to the people of the country for help.

The management of Ali Public School, which is located in Hayellabuk and is run by Nadwi Scholar Hayel Labuk, anticipates admission of more students in the upcoming academic year (2024–2025). They aim to raise Rs 5 lakh to be distributed among the poor and Rs 2 lakh for buying mats and flooring for the school so that children do not have to suffer by sitting on bare floors in the chilling winter.

Individuals who would like to assist those in need can donate online or by bank transfer. Donors can also contact Moulana Abul Hasan Ali Nadvi’s charity foundation on +91 8414821104 or email their queries to alipublicschool@gmail.com.

Account details:

Nadvi Foundation & Educational Trust

Account number: 30336087444

IFS code SBIN0004461