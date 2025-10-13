Manipur reports 2,332 dengue cases, one death this year

Imphal: At least 2,332 people have tested positive for dengue in Manipur, while one patient suffering from the vector-borne disease has died so far this year, an official report stated.

The cases were reported between January 1 and October 11 this year after 5,613 people were tested for the disease, it said.

This marked a spike of 979 cases this year as 1,353 cases were reported in the state during the same period in 2024, it said.

This year, Imphal West district reported the highest number of cases at 1,679, followed by 363 in Imphal East district.

Bishnupur and Thoubal districts reported 68 and 63 cases, respectively, while the lone death due to dengue was reported in Bishnupur, according to the recently released report.

Among the hill districts, Senapati reported the highest number of cases at 45, followed by 23 in Ukhrul. Churachandpur reported three cases while two cases were registered in Kangpokpi.