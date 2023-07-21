Manipur video: Kargil veteran’s wife among two women paraded naked & molested

"Police were present but took no action. I want that all those people who burnt the houses and humiliated the women get exemplary punishment," he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st July 2023 3:20 pm IST
Churachandpur: Members of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) take part in a protest rally as a mark of protest against the harrowing incident that occurred on May 4, in Churachandpur district, Manipur, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_20_2023_000249B)

Imphal: The husband of one of two women paraded naked and molested by a group of men in Manipur is a Kargil war veteran who rued that though he protected the country but could not save his wife from being humiliated.

BookMyMBBS

The incident which sparked condemnation countrywide came to light when a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday night.

The husband had served in the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment.

MS Education Academy

“I fought for the nation in the Kargil war and was also in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. I protected the nation but am dejected that after my retirement, I could not protect my home, my wife and fellow villagers… I am sad, depressed,” he told a Hindi news channel.

He said that on the fateful May 4 morning, a mob burnt down several houses in the locality, disrobed the two women and made them walk on the village paths in front of people.

“Police were present but took no action. I want that all those people who burnt the houses and humiliated the women get exemplary punishment,” he said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case on Thursday, a day after the video surfaced.

“The State Police is making all-out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest. Raids are continuing,” the Manipur Police said in a Twitter post.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st July 2023 3:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button