Manipur violence: 2 soldiers injured in unprovoked firing in Imphal

The data services have been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd June 2023 3:51 pm IST
An army soldier stands guard at Zojila Pass situated at a height of 11 516 feet on the way to frontier region of Ladakh (File photo | PTI)

Imphal: Two soldiers got injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in N Boljang, Imphal West district on Thursday morning, Spear Corps, Indian Army said.

The soldiers sustained minor injuries and are stable, officials added.

In a tweet, Spear Corps said, “Unprovoked firing in Imphal West. Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in N Boljang, Imphal West Distt in the morning hours of 22 June. Calibrated response by own troops to avoid any collateral damage. Two soldiers sustained minor injuries- both stable.”

MS Education Academy

Moreover, one INSAS light machine gun has also been recovered during the initial search. Additional columns inducted and operations are in progress.

Also Read
Firing exchange between unknown gunmen, Assam Rifles in Manipur

Earlier, an Indian Army soldier has been injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the intervening night of June 18-19.

The soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to military hospital leimkhong and is currently stable.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, the state government on Tuesday extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd June 2023 3:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button