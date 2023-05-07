Manipur violence: AAI helps stranded passengers at Imphal airport

New Delhi: Amid unrest in parts of Manipur, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken various measures to help air passengers while airlines have waived rescheduling and cancellation charges for flights to and from the capital city of Imphal.

Curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur which saw ethnic rioting over the last few days.

According to a civil aviation ministry official, the Airports Authority of India is coordinating with the state government to transport stranded passengers from the airport to the city under escort. A help desk has also been set up with effect from May 4.

The help desk counter is provided with an AAI LAN internet facility to print tickets as internet services are unavailable in the state, as per the official.

The official added that there were 10,531 passengers at Imphal airport and the total flight movements handled were 108 till May 6, including 50 defence movements and 6 additional flights.

Air India and IndiGo have waived fees for rescheduling/cancelling all their flights to and from Imphal from May 4 to 7.

In a release on Sunday, Air India said it operated special flights to and from Imphal on May 6 and 7. IndiGo, on Saturday, said it operated two special flights from Imphal to Kolkata.