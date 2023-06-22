Manipur violence: Amit Shah calls all-party meet on June 24

New Delhi/Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on June 24 in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The decision to hold an all-party meeting came immediately after the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Sarma, who is also the convenor of the NDA’s northeast chapter NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance), had visited Imphal on June 10 and held a series of meetings with his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh and various other organisations.

Sarma also met representatives of some militant groups from the Kuki community in Guwahati on June 11.

Kuki National Organisation (KNO) Spokesperson Seilen Haokip, while talking to the media about the Guwahati meeting with the Assam Chief Minister, said that the discussion was “very positive, and was heading in the right direction”.

“We discussed the ceasefire and the end of any kind of offensive from both sides. We have responded positively. We are hopeful that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister will take positive steps to resolve the crisis,” Haokip had said.

The Union Home Minister had also visited the strife-torn state for four days (May 29 to June 1) and met a cross-section of people, more than 45 civil society organisations and different political parties as part of his efforts to bring back peace and normalcy in the northeastern state.

The Union Home Minister after his visit announced a slew of measures to deal with the situation in Manipur.

The measures include constitution of a commission of inquiry headed by a retired Chief Justice of a High Court to probe the violence in the state, formation of high-level peace committee headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey, CBI probe into the six specific conspiracy cases, formation of joint security command headed by Chief Security Advisor to Manipur, Kuldiep Singh, a former CRPF Chief, relief package for the families of the victims and construction of houses of the affected families.