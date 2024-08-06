Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss Bangladesh situation

New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari gave notice of an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Bangladesh and its implications on India.

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the political crisis in Bangladesh and its implications for India,” said Tewari in the notice.

“Recent events in Bangladesh have seen Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and leave the country due to the unrest. This situation has potential consequences for India’s strategic interests. I urge the Government to inform the House about the steps being taken to address the potential security, economic, and diplomatic repercussions of this situation. I request permission to raise this matter,” the Congress MPO further said in the notice.

With the situation in Bangladesh worsening, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government and the Army’s takeover amid violent protests.

Jaishankar briefed the leaders of all parties about the situation and the steps being taken by the Indian government. Besides EAM Jaishankar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, had to flee her country and is seeking asylum in the UK. Currently, she is staying in Delhi.

Over 100 people were killed in Bangladesh in the past two days during unrest, as per reports.