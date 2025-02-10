Manufactured in India, Tata Boeing Aerospace Delivers 300 AH-64 Apache Fuselages

10th February 2025
Hyderabad: 10 February 2024: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has delivered the 300th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

According to a press release, these fuselages are manufactured for customers around the world, including the U.S. Army, including the six on order with the Indian Army. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. This milestone reflects TBAL’s continuous dedication to bolstering India’s defence capabilities and advancing the nation’s indigenous manufacturing prowess.

The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) employs over 900 engineers and technicians, leveraging cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

TBAL’s 14,000 square metre facility serves as a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, with over 90 percent of the parts used in the Apache aerostructure assemblies manufactured in India through more than 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers.

