MANUU ITI Hyderabad admission counseling today

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad is conducting the fourth phase of admission counseling into ITI Trades on Friday, September 22.

According to Dr. Arshia Azam, Principal, interested candidates can attend counseling in person along with original certificates from 9.30 a.m. at ITI, MANUU Campus, Gachibowli.

Spot admissions offered to UG-CUET, M.Tech courses

Spot admissions are available for candidates who have qualified in CUET for admission into 4-Year Under Graduate Programmes – B.A., B.A. (JMC), B.Com, B.Sc. Courses and for M. Tech – CSE (AI and ML) Part-time programme under sponsored / self-finance mode at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). The online portal will remain open on September 23 and 24.

According to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, candidates who have chosen MANUU or not and those who have not qualified and selected Urdu as a language option in CUET can also apply for UG programmes if they have studied Urdu as a language or medium of instruction at 10 or 10+2 level.

Spot admissions are also available for admission into different Merit Based Post Graduate courses and PG Diploma in Teaching English from September 22 to 24.