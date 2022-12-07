MANUU notifies last date for application to Diploma courses

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering admission to full-time programmes in ‘fashion’ and ‘interior designing’, the last date for the applications of which is December 10.

The university is offering admission to Diploma in interior designing, a Diploma in fashion designing, an advanced diploma in interior designing and an Advanced diploma in fashion designing.

Candidates with 10+2 or equivalent degrees are eligible for admission. Offline certificate verification will be done from December 12 to 14, where fees can also be paid, while classes will commence on December 16.

The part-time certificate and diploma programmes in Interior Designing and Fashion Designing are available only for MANUU students.



Aspirants can visit the University website for details.