MANUU organises lecture on International Tourism in J&K

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Arts & Science College for Women (ASCW), organised a lecture called “International Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir: Prospects and Challenges “ as part of UGC’s G20 University Connect Programme on Thursday at Satellite Campus in Srinagar.

College alumnus and currently working as an assistant professor at Cluster University in Srinagar Dr. Reffat Mushtaq delivered the lecture.

Her lecture highlighted various dimensions of international tourism and suggested measures to improve Jammu and Kashmir as an international tourist destination.

ASCW’s principal Prof. Ghazanfar Ali Khan presided over and delivered presidential remarks, a press release said.

Assistant professor Dr. Lingaraj Mallick presented a brief profile and mandate of G-20. Professor Dr. Aijaz Abdullah convened the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.