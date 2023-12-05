MANUU plans to upgrade Bhopal Campus to Satellite site, says Prof  Syed Ainul Hasan

Bhopal: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), inaugurated a lush green Bhopal Campus here on Tuesday (December 5).

He expressed optimism about the significant potential of Bhopal and assured that concerted efforts will be made to elevate the status of the Bhopal Campus to that of a Satellite Campus.

Spread over 6.44 acres of land, Bhopal Campus is now home to MANUU College of Teacher Education (CTE) and the Regional Centre (RC).

“This expansion is more than just physical infrastructure; it symbolises a commitment to academic excellence, growth, and innovation for the university,” said Prof Ainul Hasan. He emphasised the importance of establishing connections with the local community and madrassa, highlighting that such engagement is essential to fulfill the university’s mandate. He also announced that a vocational training center will be opened next year subject to the availability of physical resources.

Prof Mohd. Ahsan, Regional Director, who is also In-charge of Bhopal Campus said this place is a testament to MANUU’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for education and learning. He acknowledged the collective effort that went into the realisation of the Bhopal Campus and paid tribute to those who, through their tireless dedication, contributed to the success of this initiative. Some of these individuals are no longer with us, but their legacy lives on in the form of this new campus, a testament to the power of collaboration and commitment, he added.

Prof Noushad Husain, Principal, CTE Bhopal, underscores the pivotal role the college plays in fulfilling the broader mandate of MANUU.

Prof. Mohd Razaullah Khan, Director, Directorate of Distance Education said that his department is crucial for reaching out to a broader audience and providing educational opportunities to those who may not have the access to traditional on-campus programmes.

Renowned Urdu poet Manzar Bhopali, Iqbal Masood, former DGP M W Ansari, Prof Haleem Khan, Prof Zargham Haider, and Syed Mushtaque Nadwi attended the programme.