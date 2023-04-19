MANUU receives Gold Garden Award

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) received first prize for maintaining greenery in the 7th Garden Festival & 1st Urban Farming Festival organized by the Department of Horticulture, Government of Telangana.

The chief guest, S. Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture, Telangana handed over the Gold Garden Award and certificate to S Nageswara Reddy, Executive Engineer, MANUU, at a ceremony held on April 15 at Public Gardens, Hyderabad.

MANUU participated in the festival under the category VIII “Gardens maintained by Educational Institutions” and a team from the Horticulture Department visited MANUU campus on January 23, 2023 for inspection.