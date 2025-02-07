MANUU VC Ainul Hasan underscores need to embrace innovations

Hyderabad: There is a need to embrace innovations rather than resist them, emphasised Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), on Friday (February 7) at the inaugural session of the two-day National Conference on “Remodeling Education in the Technological Era” organised by the Department of Education & Training of MANUU.

Prof. R.C. Sharma, Director, HRDC, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, New Delhi, and Dr. Ritesh Khunyakari, Chairperson, School of Educational Studies, TISS, were the guest speakers.

Prof. Ainul Hasan highlighted the increasing interdisciplinary nature of education, with the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) as a notable example. Stressing the value of timing and opportunity, he urged attendees to act decisively when the moment is right. He expressed his pride in the School of Education & Training of MANUU which stands as the largest in Asia and continues to expand.

Prof. R.C. Sharma highlighted the significant responsibility future educators hold in shaping the next generation. Dr. Ritesh Khunyakari emphasized that education is a dynamic process and engaging field that fosters continuous innovation.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, addressed the growing role of AI in education, emphasizing the need for teacher training programmes to adapt to technological advancements.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, OSD, MANUU, highlighted the need for educational reform, advocating for the judicious use of technology to enhance classroom environments. Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD, MANUU also addressed the gathering.

Prof. Vanaja M., Dean, School of Education & Training, delivered the welcome address. Prof. Shaheen A. Shaikh, Head, the Department of Education & Training, outlined the conference’s objectives and significance, followed by remarks from distinguished dignitaries.

Dr. Saba Khatoon and Dr. Samad T.V., introduced the guest speakers. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. V.S. Sumi.

The event focused on integrating technology into education and effectively utilizing it to enhance learning experiences. The conference brought together educators, policymakers, researchers, and technology experts to discuss global trends in educational technology, equity and access in international education, and bridging the global educational divide.