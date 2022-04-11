MANUU’s HRDC is 3rd best in the Country

Hyderabad: UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC-HRDC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has secured the third position among 66 centers of different universities across the country in the UGC assessment. Scoring a grade of 4.20, MANUU is rated among “high performing” centers only after University of Kerala and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with grading of 4.52 and 4.50 respectively.

According to Prof. Tahseen Bilgrami, Director In-Charge, Centre, the UGC has reviewed the performances of HRDCs of different universities for period of five years between 2015 and 2020 on quantitative and quality parameters. MANUU finds third place and was shortlisted based on self-assessment by each HRDCs and online presentations made before the committee.

The UGC classified the centres into four groups – high performers, moderate performers, low performers and non-performers/inadequacy of data. The UGC-HRDC of MANUU has organized 64 programmes during last five years with 3103 participants from various disciplines and different administrative & academic levels were trained, she informed.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, expressed satisfaction over the achievement and congratulated the centre and described it as recognition of MANUU’s multidisciplinary approach towards higher education. A remarkable honour coinciding with the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the University, he pointed out.

UGC-HRDC of MANUU, earlier known as UGC-Academic Staff College was sanctioned by UGC in January 2007 and became operational in March 2007 to improve the status of the teachers and to provide opportunity for professional and career development to fulfill their role and responsibility within the system of higher education. Since its inception, the Centre has devoted itself to training and professional development of College and University teachers, principals and academic administrators, non teaching staff and also research scholars.