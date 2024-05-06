‘Many girls have rejected me,’ says Prabhas in viral video

Hyderabad: Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas has long been a subject of discussion, particularly when it comes to his personal life and the speculations about his marriage. Regarded as one of the most sought-after bachelors in the Telugu film industry, his wedding remain a topic of great interest among fans and the media alike.

And now, an old video featuring Prabhas is resurfacing online wherein he candidly discussed facing rejections in his past relationships. “Many girls have rejected me, yeahh they have rejected me,” says actor in the short clip that going viral on Instagram.

The video ignited a flurry of speculations among netizens, who wondered if he was talking about Anushka Shetty.

Among the names often linked with Prabhas is actress Anushka Shetty, with whom he has been romantically linked multiple times. Despite persistent rumors, both stars have consistently refuted such claims, asserting that they share a close friendship.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas (Instagram)

Additionally, Prabhas was also rumored to have a connection with his “Adipurush” co-star Kriti Sanon, although they have maintained that they are nothing more than good friends.

Last year, Prabhas’ aunt, Shyamala Devi, stirred excitement by hinting at the actor’s marriage plans. Speaking to the media, she expressed confidence that Prabhas’ marriage is on the cards soon. She expressed, “We have the blessings of Durgamma. The almighty will take good care of all of us. Prabhas’s marriage will definitely happen, and it will happen soon. We will invite you all (media) for the marriage and celebrate it”

On the professional front, Prabhas will be next seen in pan-India project Kalki 2898 AD.