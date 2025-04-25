Maoist party releases letter, appeals to Centre for peace talks

In a letter dated April 25, the Maoist party has urged the government to choose peace talks over large-scale violence to resolve issues.

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th April 2025 9:45 pm IST
The Maoist party urges the Centre to come for peace talks and halt Operation Kagaar in Bijapur-Telangana border.
The letter released by the Maoist party on Friday, April 25.

Hyderabad: Even as the security forces continue to launch a major operation to surround and eliminate whom they believe are a large contingent of revolutionaries belonging to the battalion number 1 of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) located at Karegutta, Nadpalli and Pujari forest areas on Telangana-Chhhattisgarh border; the Maoists have once again appealed for peace talks.

In a letter released in the name of Rupesh, spokesperson of the north-western sub-zonal bureau of the Maoist party dated April 25, 2025, the revolutionaries stated that the Maoist party has always been ready for peace talks, which has been reiterated by the party’s central committee releasing a letter appealing for the same.

“To lessen the trust deficit there has been a continuous effort from our side. But the government’s intent seems different. Though issues could be resolved through peace talks, the government is looking towards large-scale violence to find a solution. The major offensive launched by the government on Bijapur-Telangana border is a result of that,” the letter read.

The Maoists urged the government to find solutions to issues through talks and create a favourable environment for peace talks, so that positive outcomes could be achieved through that process.

Requesting the government to halt ‘Operation Kagaar’ for a month, the Maoist party stated that it would be waiting, hoping for a positive response from the government.

