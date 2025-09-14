Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in Jharkhand

Medininagar: A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mukhdev Yadav (40), a self-styled commander of the banned Maoist splinter group Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), SP Reeshma Ramesan said.

The encounter broke out in a forest area bordering Manatu and Tarhasi in the district, IG (Operations) Michael Raj S told PTI.

Also Read Senior Maoist leader surrenders before Telangana police

The body of the red rebel and a rifle were recovered from the spot, he said.

The Maoist, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was also allegedly involved in the murder of two security personnel in Palamu on September 4, the SP said.

The encounter took place during an ongoing operation in Palamu by security forces to trace another self-styled commander of the TSPC, carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, police said.