Maratha quota stir: Internet services suspended in Jalna district

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st October 2023 9:06 pm IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: Internet services have been suspended in Maharashtra’s Jalna district in view of violent incidents in the Marathwada region during the ongoing agitation seeking reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education, police said on Tuesday.

The district in central Maharashtra, around 400km from Mumbai, is also the site of an indefinite fast launched by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange last week in support of the reservation demand.

Also Read
Maratha Quota stir: Curfew in parts of Beed dist; Internet services shut

Internet services in Jalna district were suspended by an order of the local administration as a precautionary measure to stop spread of rumours related to violence and arson during the agitation, an official said.

MS Education Academy

On Monday, Beed district, which is also part of Marathwada, saw large-scale violence and arson by quota protesters who torched homes of two Nationalist Congress Party (NCL) MLAs and a municipal council building during the agitation.

Beed and another district in the region, Dharashiv, are under curfew since Monday. Activist Jarange is sitting on a hunger strike since October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the second phase of agitation for Maratha quota.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st October 2023 9:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button