Marbella honored as top Arab visitor destination

In a significant development, the Arab Tourism Organisation has officially recognised the Marbella City of Spain as a top destination for Arab visitors and honoured its Mayor, Angeles Munoz.

The recognition occurred during Dr Al-Fuhaid’s reception by Angeles Munoz on Saturday, August 10.

During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of cooperation, including the exchange of experiences and expertise in the quality of tourism services, training and qualification of tourism sector workers, and increase of tourism investments, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Dr Al-Fuhaid affirmed the organization’s intention, in partnership with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), to establish a training and development academy in Marbella.

The goal is to enhance the skills and qualifications of Arab youth for careers in tourism by leveraging Spain’s extensive experience, which is recognized as one of the world’s leading countries in the tourism sector.