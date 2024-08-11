Marbella honored as top Arab visitor destination

The goal is to enhance the skills and qualifications of Arab youth for careers in tourism.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 11th August 2024 6:40 pm IST

In a significant development, the Arab Tourism Organisation has officially recognised the Marbella City of Spain as a top destination for Arab visitors and honoured its Mayor, Angeles Munoz.

The recognition occurred during Dr Al-Fuhaid’s reception by Angeles Munoz on Saturday, August 10.

During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of cooperation, including the exchange of experiences and expertise in the quality of tourism services, training and qualification of tourism sector workers, and increase of tourism investments, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: 14 compete on opening day of international Quran competition

Dr Al-Fuhaid affirmed the organization’s intention, in partnership with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), to establish a training and development academy in Marbella.

The goal is to enhance the skills and qualifications of Arab youth for careers in tourism by leveraging Spain’s extensive experience, which is recognized as one of the world’s leading countries in the tourism sector.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 11th August 2024 6:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button