Margot Robbie reveals actor gave her book to ‘eat less

Robbie is known for her performances in both blockbuster and independent films, Robbie has been nominated for three Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and six British Academy Film Awards

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Margot Robbie took a trip down memory lane and recalled unsolicited advice on “eating less” from a fellow actor. 

In a video interview with Wuthering Heights musician Charli xcx for Complex, the actress-producer answered a prompt for the worst gift she’d ever received, reports people.com.

“Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don’t Get Fat, and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less,” said Robbie.

The lifestyle guide from Mireille Guiliano was published in 2007. Robbie’s reaction at the time, she added, was simple: “I was like, ‘Whoa, dude.’”

The unnamed actor in question gifted the book “really back in the day,” the Barbie star added.

“I have no idea where he would even be now.”

Turning to the camera, Charli quipped, “Your career’s over, babe.”

“He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight. I was like, ‘Wow’,” said Robbie.

The Oscar nominee leads Wuthering Heights, writer-director Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of the classic Emily Bronte novel. Providing original music for the new film is Charli, 33.

“I received once a small jar of one of my fan’s mother’s ashes,” the British pop star told Robbie of the worst gift she’d received.

“It was a jar on a necklace. I just didn’t quite know what to do with it … I don’t know where it is now.”

The duo also announced their choices for the greatest Hollywood heartthrobs of all time, with Charli picking Jack Nicholson and Robbie picking the late Montgomery Clift.

Wuthering Heights also stars Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

