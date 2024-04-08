Marked improvement in Manipur, says PM Modi on ethnic violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 8, claimed that due to the Union and Manipur state governments there has been a “marked improvement” in the conflict-ridden northeastern state, where hundreds were killed in ethnic violence.

In an interview with Assam Tribune, PM Modi acknowledged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “relentless efforts to curb the violence”.

“We have dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery to resolving the conflict. Because of the timely intervention of the Government of India and efforts made by the Government of Manipur, there has been a marked improvement in the situation of the state (Manipur),” he said.

PM Modi said that Shah “stayed in Manipur” when the conflict was at its peak. “Home Minister Amit Shah stayed in Manipur while the conflict was at its peak, holding 15-plus meetings with various stakeholders to help resolve the conflict. The Central Government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the State Government,” he told the newspaper.

“The process of relief and rehabilitation is ongoing. Remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the State,” he added.

On April 7, the election commission identified over 24,500 displaced people as eligible to vote.

Manipur has been ravaged by ethnic violence between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities since May 3, 2023. Scores of people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced. Horrific incidents of rape have emerged. The tension escalated after the Manipur High Court’s order to give Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community. While the Meitei community amounts to 50% of the state’s population, the Kuki Zo and Naga constitute 40% and occupy the hilly areas.

The prime minister has been severely criticised by several sections of the society for his silence on the ethnic violence.