Market expected to maintain positive momentum

New Delhi: Market is expected to maintain its positive momentum in the short term, supported by declining oil prices and moderating US yields, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Towards the week’s end, banking stocks were impacted by the RBI’s decision to raise risk weights for unsecured loans, he said.

The domestic markets ended the week on a positive note, buoyed by global cues and favourable Indian macroeconomic indicators hinting at controlled inflation. Softer-than-expected inflation figures in the US, the UK, and at home bolstered investor optimism, fueling hopes for an end to the interest rate cycle, he added.

This sentiment propelled gains across the broader market, particularly in small and mid-cap stocks.

Confidence in export-oriented sectors like IT and Pharma resurged, anticipating increased spending, while the auto and real estate sectors gained favour during the festival season, he said.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said Nifty formed two back-to-back candles with high upper shadows. This denotes selling pressure on rises. The Nifty could hence find it difficult to move and stay above 19,850 in the near term while the 19,464 – 19,547 band could offer support.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a truncated week, Nifty took support from sharp decline in oil prices, moderation of US yield and FIIs turning net positive. “We expect this up trend to sustain with every dip being bought in,” he said.