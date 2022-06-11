Marriage party of Mahadalits attacked in Bihar village

Patna: A group of ‘strongmen’ at a village in Bihar’s Gaya district has allegedly attacked a marriage party of a Mahadalit community while it was passing through an area and playing music, the police said on Friday.

More than 12 people from the groom’s side were injured in the attack. Some of them sustained skull fractures and were hospitalised.

The incident took place at Tirkha Saraiya village in Gaya on Wednesday evening around 8 p.m.

Following the attack, the people from the groom’s side fled the spot in a bid to save their lives.

The ‘strongmen’ also did not allow the marriage to take place in the village.

Lalan Das, the bride’s father, has lodged a complaint with the police against more than 10 persons belonging to a particular caste.

“While the marriage party and the DJ vehicle were approaching towards my home in Tikha Saraiya village, Chandan Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Nandlal Yadav, Ramdev Yadav, Pujan Yadav, Munib Yadav, Munirka Yadav, Ganesh Yadav were carrying batons in their hands, abused us using casteist remarks on the marriage party and attacked on them. They said ‘how dare you people play DJ and dance in front of our houses?’ Over one dozen persons from the groom’s side were also injured in the attack. They also did not allow the marriage to take place in my house,” Lalan Das said in his complaint.

“I fixed the marriage of my daughter with Guddu Kumar, son of Late Mudrika Ram in Ganauri Dih village under Paraiya police station,” Das said.

He also said his family is disheartened after the marriage did not take place on June 8.

Some of the wounded persons, identified as Rakesh Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Mantu Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Dharmdev Das have sustained serious injuries.

Alok Kumar, the SHO of Khijsarai police station, said: “We have received a complaint for physical assault by one group at a marriage party. An FIR under relevant IPC sections of physical assault and SC-ST act registered in the police station. The investigation is currently underway and accused will be arrested soon.”