Mumbai: Television actress Dipika Kakar has often been at the centre of discussions surrounding her personal life and faith ever since she embraced Islam before marrying actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. While many have assumed that her conversion was linked to her marriage, her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Jayati Bhatia has now shared what Dipika had told her about the decision.

The untold story behind Dipika Kakar’s faith journey

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Jayati recalled that Dipika always gave her “100 percent” to everything she did, including relationships. She said, “It is well known that Dipika gives her 100 percent to everything, whatever job she might be doing. When she got in a relationship with Shoaib, she wanted to give 100 percent to that relationship.”

However, Jayati clarified that embracing Islam was not a condition of marriage. She revealed that she had personally asked Dipika whether she had converted because she was marrying Shoaib.

“I asked her if she converted because of her marriage. She said no. She was going through a difficult time and she went to Ajmer Sharif and it came to her that she wanted to do this, and she did. It wasn’t because of marriage or anything; maybe she got her strength from this.”

Jayati further explained that Dipika found peace and strength through her faith, making the decision entirely on her own. “If she was getting strength from praying, she decided then that she would like to convert, and it is absolutely a personal choice,” the actress said.

Responding to criticism that Dipika had “submitted” to her husband’s faith, Jayati defended the couple, saying they have always stood by each other through every phase of life. She pointed out that Shoaib supported Dipika during her health struggles, while Dipika has always been there for his family.

Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. Their friendship gradually turned into a relationship, and after dating for several years, the couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018. They are now parents to their three-year-old son, Ruhaan.

Dipika was diagnosed with cancer in 2025 and has since been keeping fans updated on her treatment and recovery through regular vlogs alongside Shoaib.