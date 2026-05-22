Married woman found hanging in Khammam, husband missing amid abuse allegations

The woman's family has blamed her husband for her death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd May 2026 8:55 pm IST
Image shows the lifeless body of a young boy on a hospital bed, related to a murder case
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Hyderabad: A married woman was found hanging at her residence in Gol Thanda village of Thirumalayapalem mandal, Khammam district, on Friday, May 22. The woman’s family has blamed her husband for her death, citing frequent quarrels and domestic violence.

The woman, identified as Meenakshi, had married Shivaji 14 years ago and has two sons with him. Several reports suggest that Shivaji was in debt and allegedly murdered Meenakshi for insurance money. However, speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Thirumalayapalem police station dismissed these claims, calling them a “rumor.”

“We have registered a case of cruelty against a married woman and of suspicious death. Further details on the case will be revealed after the postmortem report,” the official said. Shivaji is currently absconding.

Subhan Bakery

A video, reportedly of the couple, is also making rounds on social media, where the man is seen pulling a woman’s hair as she struggles on the floor. He holds her hands behind her back and punches her before pinning her to the ground and delivering more blows as the woman screams in agony.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd May 2026 8:55 pm IST

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