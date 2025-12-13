Martyred journalist Hossam Shabat’s brother dies after Israel denies medical aid

His family said that Hasan's death was preventable if he had access to life-saving medicines.

Palestionan journalist Hossam Shabat's brother Hassan Shabat
Hassan Shabat

Hassan Shabat, the brother of slain Palestinian journalist Hossam Shabat, died on Friday, December 12, after Israel blocked medical aid from entering Gaza.

According to Hassan’s family, Hasan’s deteriorating health needed his immediate evacuation from war-torn Gaza. But the requests were reportedly denied.

His family said that Hasan’s death was preventable if he had access to life-saving medicines. Gaza’s healthcare has been crippled by Israel’s blockade and consistent bombardment, leading to lack of crucial supplies.

Al Jazeera journalist Hossam Shabat was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on March 24, 2025. The 23-year-old was struck while covering protests in Jabalia.

Prior to his death, the journalist mourned the loss of Mansour, who was killed alongside his wife and son when an airstrike hit their apartment in Khan Younis.

