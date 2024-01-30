Martyrs’ Day: Telangana politicos pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th January 2024 2:49 pm IST
Martyrs Day: Telangana politicos pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Hyderabad: Leaders of various political parties in Telangana paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of his death anniversary, commemorated as Martyrs’ Day every year on January 30.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, state government advisor Mohammad Shabbir Ali, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, and others paid tributes at Bagughat, Hyderabad.

BRS senior leader T Harish Rao also paid tributes hoping that Gandhi’s legacy would endure in the hearts’ of Indians.

MS Education Academy

“My humble tributes to ‘Father of Nation’ #MahatmaGandhiji , on his 76th death anniversary. Bapu’s unwavering commitment to non-violence and his timeless teachings light our path to a better India. May his legacy endure in our hearts,” he said in a post on X.

Telangana BJP chief and Union minister G Kishan Reddy also remembered Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion.

Humble Homage to Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his Punyatithi. Bapu’s ideals will forever resonate, reminding us that “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि, he said in a post on X.

Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed in India on January 30 every year to honor Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day in 1948.

The day serves as a tribute to Gandhi’s principles of non-violence, peace, and equality, as well as a day to remember and pay respects to all the other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th January 2024 2:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button