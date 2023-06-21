Martyrs Memorial inauguration: Routes to take in Hyderabad on Jun 22

Hyderabad: In view of the inauguration of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial near Tank Bund on June 22, traffic cops have issued a traffic advisory.

Certain traffic restrictions would be put in place from 3 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

Additionally, NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park, and NTR Ghat will stay closed on Thursday, according to a press release from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Traffic restrictions

Traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa.

Traffic from Khairatabad/Panjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at V V Statue towards Shadan–Nirankari.

Likewise, traffic coming from Nirankari/Chintalbasthi and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use the Khairatabad flyover.

Those commuting from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards NTR Marg/Tank Bund will be diverted at Telugu Thalli starting to fly over.

Traffic coming from Budha Bhavan and intending to go towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg will not be diverted at Nallagutta X Road.

Traffic coming from Liberty, Ambedkar Statue, and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Traffic coming from Ranigunj/Karbala/Kavadiguda will not be allowed towards Tank Bund and will be diverted at Children’s Park towards lower Tank Bund (In case of closure of Tank Bund on Need Basis) Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Traffic from Bada Ganesh lane towards Imax/Necklace Rotary and towards Mint lane will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane.

On a need basis, traffic coming from Secunderabad towards the upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted towards the lower Tank Bund at the sailing club.