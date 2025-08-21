‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign: Telangana governor urged to direct DGP against it

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Agarwal Mahasabha urged the Telangana Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, to publicly condemn the ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign and issue a strong, unequivocal public statement condemning this hate campaign in the strongest possible terms and reassuring every community of their safety and rights in Telangana.

It also asked the Governor to direct the Director General of Police (DGP) and all law enforcement agencies to take strict and swift legal action against any individuals or groups who are behind the campaign.

Letter against ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaign in Telangana

In a letter addressed to the Governor, the president of the Akhil Bhartiya Agrawal Mahasabha, Mahesh Agarwal said that the campaign is not only an affront to a respected and integral community but also a grave threat to the social fabric and economic stability of Telangana.

“The Marwadi community has been an inseparable part of Telangana’s history and culture for generations, even predating the formation of the state. They are not outsiders; they are our neighbours, our friends, our business partners, and our fellow Telanganites. For centuries, they have contributed immensely to the state’s economy, driving commerce, creating employment, and playing a pivotal role in making cities like Hyderabad a thriving economic powerhouse. Their contributions extend beyond business into philanthropy, with countless educational institutions, hospitals, and charitable trusts established and supported by them, serving all sections of society irrespective of their background,” Mahesh Agarwal stated in the letter.

Fear of severe consequences

He alleged that the campaign is based on a foundation of prejudice, misinformation, and xenophobia. “It is unconstitutional and antithetical to the very spirit of India and the celebrated Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb of our region. To target an entire community based on their origin is a poisonous act that seeks to divide us for petty, vested interests. Such divisive politics have no place in a progressive and forward-thinking state like Telangana,” he stated.

He expressed fear that allowing such hate speech to go unchecked will have severe consequences as it will create an atmosphere of fear, distrust, and animosity among communities that have coexisted peacefully for ages. Further, it will damage investor confidence and tarnish Telangana and its reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for business, potentially leading to capital flight and job losses.

He feared that such inflammatory campaigns can easily escalate into violence, threatening the safety and security of innocent citizens.