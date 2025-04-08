Masjid-e-Baqi: Where souls rise and burdens fall

Hyderabad: In an era where places of worship are often viewed solely as spiritual sanctuaries, Masjid-e-Baqi in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, stands out as a revolutionary model of holistic community service. Situated on Road No. 12 amidst the serene and upscale surroundings of Banjara Hills, this mosque has redefined its role far beyond that of a mere prayer space. It has become a dynamic hub for socio-economic upliftment, spiritual growth, and community care, embodying the true essence of Islam – compassion, service, and excellence.

At a time when many struggle under the weight of financial hardship, Masjid-e-Baqi has emerged as a savior for countless individuals and families. In a remarkable initiative, the Masjid Committee has decided to offer interest-free loans against gold to the needy, particularly focusing on Muslims living in and around Banjara Hills, including areas such as Towlichoki, Mehdipatnam, and Khairatabad. This initiative is a direct response to the financial exploitation faced by daily wage workers, petty traders, and low-income families who are often caught in a vicious cycle of debt due to exorbitant interest rates charged by private moneylenders and pawn-brokers.

Money against gold

According to Mahfooz Ahmed, the forward-thinking president of the Masjid Committee, individuals can now mortgage their gold and receive up to 75 percent of its value as a loan, without the burden of interest. Repayment is made manageable through a maximum of ten easy installments, ensuring dignity and sustainability in financial recovery. The initiative, which will be launched soon, gives priority to those seeking help for medical emergencies, education, business and marriage expenses — areas where financial constraints often cause immense emotional and social distress.

This microfinance-like model is not just an act of charity; it’s a strategic empowerment tool. “We want to break the chains of high-interest loans that keep our people perpetually in debt,” says Sayeed Bhai, an executive member of the Committee. “By rotating the money efficiently and ensuring repayments, we can help more families rebuild their lives.”

The Committee has also made a passionate appeal to affluent members of the community to deposit their idle money with the masjid instead of traditional banks, so it can be used for the betterment of the Ummah.

Interestingly, Masjid-e-Baqi is not alone in this mission. The nearby Madina Masjid on Road No. 14, Banjara Hills, has also begun offering similar services. This marks the beginning of a broader transformation, where mosques are evolving into community development centers.

Islamic learning

Financial aid is just one of many services that Masjid-e-Baqi provides. The mosque is also a vibrant center of Islamic learning and character building. Every Sunday, it holds Tajweed classes for men from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm where proper Quranic recitation is taught with dedication. Additionally, sessions focusing on the Seerah (biography of the Prophet Muhammad) are conducted to instill values of integrity, compassion, and leadership among boys on Saturdays.

A particularly popular and spiritually enriching session is the monthly Asma-e-Husna gathering, held on the first Sunday of every month after the Dhuhr prayers. This session, focusing on the beautiful names of Allah, has become a big hit with the devotees. It is addressed by the esteemed Prof. Rashid Naseem Nadvi, whose profound insights and eloquent delivery inspire the hearts of many and offer a deeper understanding of divine attributes. This spiritual offering adds a unique and deeply contemplative dimension to the mosque’s already rich programming.

Empowering women

For women, the mosque is equally inclusive and empowering. Tajweed classes for women are held every Sunday during the same time slot, and sessions on the essentials of Islam are offered on Saturdays from 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm. These educational programmes are rooted in the belief that knowledge strengthens faith and nurtures responsible, righteous individuals who contribute positively to society.

The mosque also runs a free medical clinic from 5 pm to 7 pm daily, offering essential healthcare services to those who might otherwise go untreated due to financial constraints. Another standout feature is the mosque’s commitment to death with dignity. Masjid-e-Baqi maintains one of the most well-organized graveyards in the city. The graves are laid out in clean, orderly rows, with signboards urging visitors to maintain cleanliness and respect the deceased. Facilities for ‘ghusul’ (ritual washing of the dead) and a funeral van further reflect the mosque’s commitment to serving the community at every stage of life — from cradle to grave. However, the burial ground is reserved for residents of Banjara Hills, a policy necessitated by space constraints and the need for local prioritization.

Saving from encroachment

The story of this graveyard is also one of preservation and resilience. Under the leadership of Mahfooz Ahmed, the mosque successfully protected the graveyard from land encroachment, ensuring it remains a sacred space free from commercial exploitation.

In an age where communication is key, Masjid-e-Baqi has also embraced modern technology. A dedicated WhatsApp group keeps members informed about upcoming events, educational sessions, and community updates. It’s a small but impactful way to keep the community connected, informed, and involved.

What makes Masjid-e-Baqi truly unique is its philosophical foundation. The mosque is not merely addressing the physical needs of its community but also their spiritual and emotional dimensions. It reminds people that Islam is about excellence in all aspects of life. As Mahfooz Ahmed says, “Islam teaches us to be the best in whatever we do and we want to reflect it in our various activities.”

In doing so, Masjid-e-Baqi addresses two profound truths: the patience required when one has nothing and the attitude needed when one has everything. It empowers the poor with dignity, while inspiring the wealthy with purpose. The Masjid-e-Baqi has chosen to lead — not just in prayer, but in purpose as well.