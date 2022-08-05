Masjid-e-Khaja demolition: Congress, MBT leaders under house arrest

Hyderabad: Leaders from the Congress, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Tehreek Muslimeem Shabban and other groups were unofficially kept under house arrest by the Hyderabad police as they planned to hold prayers at the site where the Masjid-e-Khaja Mahmood stood before it was demolished.

The mosque at Shamshabad was bulldozed earlier this week by the local Shamshabad Municipal Corporation amidst heavy police presence. The house arrest of political leaders comes a day after the All India Majlis–e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Kauser Mohiuddin on Thursday demanded the Telangana government to initiate action against officials who demolished the Masjid-e Khaja Mahmood.

Mohiuddin had also said that AIMIM leaders and the public will attend the ‘Namaz-e-Juma’ at the very place where Masjid-e-Khaja existed before demolition by the Shamshabad municipal authorities.

Fearing a clash between AIMIM party and others, the Cyberabad police sought help of their Hyderabad counterparts and put under Congress leaders Abdullah Sohail and Rasheed Khan, MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, Tahreek Muslim Shabban (TMS) president Mohd Mustaq Malik under unofficial house arrest.

Congress leaders, MBT and TMS staged a protest on August 2 earlier this week after demolition of the Masjid-e-Khaja. A massive rally was taken out in Shamshabad on Wednesday. AIMIM also held a protest at the Shamshabad Municipal office and the Ranga Reddy district collector office at Lakdikapul as well.

In Shamshabad on Friday, heavy police presence was seen. Several policemen in riot gear have been posted on the road leading to Green Park Avenue colony Shamshabad where the Masjid-e-Khaja was demolished. Senior police officials are camping in Shamshabad police station and reviewing the situation.