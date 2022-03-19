Masnad-pe-Dawad: Hyatt Place Hyderabad hosts Nizami Food Festival

Updated: 19th March 2022
Hyderabad: Hyatt Place Hyderabad is hosting Nizami Food Festival, ‘Masnad-pe-Dawat’. The festival will continue till March 31.

During the festival, the Nizami feast will be served. The cuisine for the food festival has been curated by chefs Gaurav and Dilnaz Baig with an aim to revive the authenticity of Hyderabadi cuisine.

The lavish feast includes biryanis, delicious Haleem, luscious kebabs, and Qubani-ka-meetha.

As per the official website of Hyatt Place Hyderabad which is located at Banjara Hills, booking is required for the festival (click here for booking).

