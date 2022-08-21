Mass tree planting campaigns to be carried out by HMDA, GHMC

Hyderabad: The Urban Forestry division of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will launch a massive plantation effort on Sunday in light of the ongoing Swathanthra Bharatha Vajrosthavalu.

In all the urban parks and urban forest blocks, up to 45.28 lakh plantations would be established. Six multi-layer avenue plantations (13 lakh), 16 block plantations (14.33 lakh), three lake developments (52,000), free seedling distribution to the public (1.52 lakh), free seedling distribution at the Tank Bund during the Sunday-Funday programme, and approximately 10.49 lakh plantations will be planted (30,000).

The Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) BM Santhosh will partake in a planting event on Sunday at PV Narasimha Rao Marg (formerly known as Necklace Road) close to Sanjeevaiah Park. On the same day, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will host a sizable Vana Mahotsav programme within the boundaries of the civic body.

Large-scale plantations will be established throughout the GHMC area’s 4,846 colonies. The GHMC has requested that people take part in and support Sunday’s Vana Mahotsava in order to make it a success on this particular occasion.

Additionally, measures have been taken to develop 195 lakh seedlings of plants in 600 nurseries. The goal is to plant 1 billion seedlings in the upcoming year. The Haritha Haram initiative has a 50 lakh sapling planting goal for this year, however, only 22 lakh saplings have been planted thus far.

A 160 km long, 115 location multi-level avenue planted of over 3.24 lakh trees has been finished. Of the 691 lakh target seedlings, about 620.88 lakh saplings were planted between 2016–17 and 2021–22. 20 panchatatva parks, 58 theme parks, vertical gardens at flyovers, and the creation of diverse urban forest parks have all been established.