Massive fire at shopping mall in Kolkata

Representative image

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out on the third floor of a shopping mall in the southern part of Kolkata on Friday, prompting authorities to evacuate the building, an official said.

“As of now, there is no report of any injury. Firefighting operations are underway. Some firefighters have entered the building wearing oxygen masks,” the official told PTI.

The entire area was engulfed in smoke and traffic movement in front of the mall has been regulated, a senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police said.

