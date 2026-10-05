Massive fire breaks out near sets of two popular reality shows

Mumbai: A massive fire reportedly broke out near the shooting sets of reality shows Hustle 5 and Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, triggering panic in the area and reportedly disrupting ongoing shoots.

Videos from the location have surfaced on social media, showing huge flames and thick black smoke rising from a structure close to the sets. Several people can also be seen gathering at a distance as the fire continues to rage.

According to initial reports circulating online, the incident affected shooting activity in the vicinity. However, the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unclear.

There is also no confirmed information yet on whether any cast or crew members were present close to the affected area when the fire broke out. No casualties or injuries have been officially reported so far.

The visuals have quickly grabbed attention online, particularly because the fire was reported close to the sets of two television shows. Fans are now waiting for an official statement from the makers or authorities regarding the incident, damage and whether the shooting schedules will be affected.