Massive fire erupts in cold storage unit in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Gummadidala mandal in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday night, August 6, after fire erupted in a cold storage unit.

The fire started about 9 pm and rapidly engulfed the cold storage unit. On noticing the huge flames erupting from the facility, the local people informed the fire department.

Also Read France battles wildfire larger than Paris; one dead as blaze spreads rapidly

The high flames were visible from up to two kilometres away, creating panic among the people.

Fire tenders from a nearby fire station reached the spot and doused the flames promptly. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.