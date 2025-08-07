Massive fire erupts in cold storage unit in Sangareddy

Fire tenders from a nearby fire station reached the spot and doused the flames promptly. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.

Updated: 7th August 2025 7:58 am IST
Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Gummadidala mandal in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday night, August 6, after fire erupted in a cold storage unit.

The fire started about 9 pm and rapidly engulfed the cold storage unit. On noticing the huge flames erupting from the facility, the local people informed the fire department.

The high flames were visible from up to two kilometres away, creating panic among the people.

