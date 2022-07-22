Massive protests break out all over POK against inflation, rights issues

Poonch: Massive protests are going on all over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) against incredibly high inflation and human rights issues, and the Poonch road has been blocked by the protesters.

Sixty-five people have been arrested so far and the agitations are likely to continue for a few more days with chances of getting more violent in a day or two.

As per reports, the police in POK’s Poonch opened fire on the peaceful protesters and many have been injured.

Reports said that in Poonch, the locals were fired upon by Pakistani forces as when they were holding protests on the main highway on Thursday.

Many protesters have been seriously injured but the number of protesters who died has not been disclosed yet by the authorities.