Matter related to Jamia violence transferred after judge recuses himself

New Delhi: A matter related to the Jamia Nagar violence was on Monday transferred to another court after a sessions judge, who had recently discharged 11 accused including student activist Sharjeel Imam in another case linked to the 2019 incident, recused himself.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arul Varma on Friday withdrew himself from hearing a case in connection with the violence in Jamia Nagar in December 2019. The case was registered against several people, including student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha.

The matter is likely to be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri on March 18, a source said.

Earlier, citing personal reasons ASJ Varma had requested the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Saket Court here to transfer the case.

The accused in the present case include Tanha, Meeran Haider, Ashu Khan, Qasim Usmani, Mohammad Hassan, Mohd Jamal, Mohd Sahil Muddassir, Faheem Hasmee, Sameer Ahmad, Mohd Umar, Mohd Adil, Roohul Ameer, Chandan Kumar and Saqib Khan.

The Jamia Nagar police station had registered an FIR in connection with the violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

ASJ Varma, while discharging the accused, including Iman, had rapped the police, saying as they were unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators, the 11 accused were booked as “scapegoats”.