Maulana Azad is the architect of modern India, says educationist Salil Misra

Hyderabad: It is the responsibility of the student community and researchers to work for the economic and social development of the country.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, expressed these views at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today.

He was speaking the chief guest on the occasion of Azad Memorial Lecture organized in connection with National Education Day and to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Dr. Sarkar quoted Maulana Azad’s historic saying, “If you live only for yourself, it means you are a living corpse for your nation.” He went on to urge students to pledge to proof that they are living souls and not corpse.

Describing Maulana Azad as a versatile personality, the minister said that services of Maulana Azad in building strong educational structure of Independent India will never be forgotten. He recalled that Maulana was the one who laid the foundation of educational bodies such as UGC, AICTE, CSIR, ICCR. “Maulana Azad is one of the thinkers and intellectuals who paved the way to ensure equal development for all by popularizing education and his vision was for the educational development of the nation.”

He paid tributes to the Maulana by saying that MANUU has become a practical interpretation of his dreams.

Talking about NEP 2020, the Minister explained that the new education policy is aimed at training energetic young generation. Promotion of Indian languages is the main priority of the government under NEP 2020.

Earlier, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor thanked Dr. Subhash Sarkar for being supportive.

Prof. Salil Misra, former Vice-Chancellor, BR Ambedkar University, New Delhi spoke about “Maulana Azad and Making of Modern India.” He described Maulana as the architect of modern India in various contexts. Mishra said the focus of the Maulana was on national unity and culture.

Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Chairperson, Azad Day Celebrations proposed vote of thanks. Prof. Imtiaz Hasnain, Professor-Azad Chair, MANUU delivered closing remarks. Prof. M.A. Sami Siddiqui convened the programme.