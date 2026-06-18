Maulana surrenders to Nagpur police in ‘forced’ conversion case

Nagpur: An Islamic cleric from Madhya Pradesh, who had been on the run in connection with a case involving the alleged forced conversion and rape of a woman, has surrendered before the Nagpur police in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday, June 18.

Accused Hazrat, a resident of Tamia in MP’s Chhindwara district, which borders Maharashtra, turned himself in at the Sonegaon police station here late on Wednesday, June 17, night.

“We had formed teams and were searching for him. Our officers were in Tamia for the past several days. As pressure mounted, he finally surrendered,” a senior police official said.

Police said the cleric is accused of facilitating the alleged forced conversion of a 24-year-old woman, the former wife of a defence personnel, and conducting her “nikah” ceremony.

Prime accused already in custody

Prime accused Ayaz Taj Madare (26) and co-accused Aamir Mehmood Shaikh (30) are already in police custody, the official said.

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“We will produce Hazrat before the court and seek his police custody. His interrogation is important to understand his role in the case and gather more information about the events leading to the alleged conversion,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the police custody of Ayaz and Aamir has been extended till June 21.

Investigators are continuing forensic examination of mobile phones, SIM cards, social media accounts and other digital evidence seized during the probe, said officials.

Police are also investigating allegations of extortion, the circulation of objectionable videos and the use of an intoxicating substance on the woman, who approached the police with a complaint a few days ago.

It was not immediately clear when the alleged offences were committed.