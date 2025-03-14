May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, excitement: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, highlighting the vibrant and joyous spirit of the festival on Friday.

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi shared his wishes with the public, stating, “Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life.”

आप सभी को होली के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



रंगों का यह त्यौहार आपके जीवन में नई उमंग, नए उत्साह और ढेर सारी खुशियां ले कर आए। pic.twitter.com/4pNSP95QGL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 14, 2025

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his wishes, reflecting on the deeper significance of the festival.

Taking this to social media platform X, Kharge wrote, “Holi is a festival of diversity. It is a festival of eradicating fear, malice, jealousy, hatred and discrimination. Holi inspires us to enjoy the diversity of colors. Heartiest wishes and congratulations to all the countrymen on Holi.”

होली, विविधता का महोत्सव है। ये भय, द्वेष, ईर्ष्या, नफ़रत और भेदभाव को मिटाने का त्योहार है। होली हमें रंगो की विविधता का आनंद लेने के लिए प्रेरित करती है।



सभी देशवासियों को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ और बधाई।



आइये हम अपने बहु-सांस्कृतिक समाज को जीवंत रंगों, एकजुटता व भाईचारे… pic.twitter.com/eZqFgA6pen — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 14, 2025

“Let us fill our multi-cultural society with vibrant colours, spirit of unity and brotherhood and take a pledge once again to have harmony and goodwill,” he added.

He called for fostering harmony and goodwill and echoed the true spirit of the festival, which celebrates not just colours, but human connection.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended greetings on Holi.

She took to X to extend her Holi wishes, emphasising themes of brotherhood and equality. “Heartiest greetings on Holi, the great festival of colours, joy, enthusiasm, happiness, brotherhood, equality and harmony. While playing Holi, embrace everyone with love. Share happiness with your family, society and every citizen of the country. Happy Holi to all of you!” Priyanka wrote.

रंग, उमंग, उत्साह, उल्लास, बंधुत्व, बराबरी और मेलजोल के महापर्व होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



होली खेलते हुए हर किसी को प्यार से गले लगाइए। अपने परिवार, समाज और हर देशवासी के साथ खुशियां बांटिए।



आप सबके लिए होली शुभ हो! pic.twitter.com/or663WEbpZ — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 14, 2025

The nation is celebrating Holi on Friday with a spirit of unity, highlighting the cultural significance of the festival and reinforcing the importance of togetherness and joy.