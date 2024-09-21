Maya Ali’s BIG statement on Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali goes viral

Islamabad: As updates about the upcoming Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil, starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, continue to surface, fans of the hit show Tere Bin are voicing their opinions – and not all of them are positive.

While excitement is brewing for the fresh pairing of Wahaj and Maya, many fans, particularly those who adored Wahaj’s chemistry with Yumna Zaidi in Tere Bin, have expressed their disappointment.

Debates have been raging on social media about the on-screen chemistry between Wahaj and Yumna Vs Wahaj and Maya. The Instagram posts promoting Sunn Mere Dil are flooded with comments from ardent fans of the “YumHaj” pairing. Some are upset with the new pairing and even claim that Maya’s team has been deleting negative comments that critique the chemistry between her and Wahaj.

In response to the growing chatter, Maya Ali finally addressed the issue during an Instagram Q&A session. When a user asked her, “Maya, do you like Yumna and Wahaj’s chemistry?”, the actress replied gracefully, saying, “There is no doubt about their chemistry in Tere Bin. They are brilliant actors.”

Despite the controversy, anticipation remains high for Sunn Mere Dil, in which Maya will be seen playing the character of Sadaf, while Wahaj will portray Bilal Abdullah. The premiere date for the drama is expected to be announced soon.