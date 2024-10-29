Mayawati accuses BJP and Congress of undermining Dalit reservation

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused the BJP and the Congress of attempting to alter reservation policies for Dalits in states governed by them, claiming these changes threaten the unity and rights of marginalised communities.

The four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took to social media to express concern over the “new system” of sub-reservation for Dalits implemented by the BJP government in Haryana and the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka.

“This hurried implementation of sub-reservation is part of a continued conspiracy to render reservation ineffective and inactive,” the BSP chief alleged

She claimed that both the BJP and the Congress are alike and dubbed them as “casteist”

“The active engagement of casteist parties, which oppose reservation and threaten the unity of millions of oppressed and neglected Dalits, proves that the BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Their actions pose a greater threat to society and the Constitution…,” Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

1. देश के करोड़ों शोषित व उपेक्षित दलितों के आरक्षण विरोधी तथा उनकी आपसी एकता की दुश्मन जातिवादी पार्टियों द्वारा आरक्षण में कोटे के बंटवारे के प्रति सक्रियता से यह साबित है कि भाजपा व कांग्रेस एक ही थाली के चट्टे-बट्टे हैं तथा उनसे समाज व संविधान को खतरा घटा नहीं बल्कि बढ़ा है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 29, 2024

Mayawati warned about the “divisive tactics” of the BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party, saying, “We must exercise extreme caution against their divisive intentions and strategies, ensuring that the legacy of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar remains strong and not weakened.”

The Bahujan Samaj Party is neither aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance nor its rival INDIA bloc, which included the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.