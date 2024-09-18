Mayawati says BSP holds positive view on simultaneous election decision

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by the Ram Nath Kovind panel.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday said that her party holds a “positive” stand on the Union Cabinet’s approval of the proposal to hold simultaneous elections but its objective should be national and public interest.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for ‘one nation, one election’ as recommended by the Ram Nath Kovind panel.

“Our party’s stand on the approval given today by the Union Cabinet to the proposal to hold simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha, Assembly and local bodies in the country under the system of ‘One Country, One Election’ is positive,” wrote Mayawati in Hindi on her officials handle on ‘X’.

“But its objective must be in the national and public interest,” she added in the same post.

Most of the opposition parties have called the proposed move impractical and a “cheap stunt” by the ruling BJP.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th September 2024 7:41 pm IST

